Pervez Khattak leaves to attend Naval Exercise AMAN-2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak on Saturday left for Karachi to attend the 7th Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-2031 ceremony organized by Pakistan Navy.

The 7th Multinational Naval Exercise AMAN was being held in Karachi from February 11 to 16 under the auspices of Pakistan Navy, said a brief media statement of the Ministry of Defence.

Naval representatives from about 45 countries were participating in the Exercise along with their naval assets, observers and senior officers, it added.