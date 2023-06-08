Pervez Khattak plans to form new political party

(@Abdulla99267510)

The sources say that Khattak is expected to be joined by other PTI members who have chosen to leave the party.

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 8th, 2023) Pervez Khattak, a senior leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, has reportedly made the decision to form a new political party following his resignation as the president of PTI's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter in the aftermath of the violent protest on May 9.

According to sources, Khattak is expected to be joined by other PTI members who have chosen to leave the party.

It has been claimed by Khattak that he is in contact with over 50 former members of parliament (MPs) who are interested in joining his new political venture. Consequently, there is a significant political buzz surrounding Khattak's residence in Islamabad as his group endeavors to establish communication with prominent PTI figures from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other regions.

This development comes shortly after Jahangir Tareen, an experienced politician, announced his plans to launch a new political party. Tareen, who has been permanently disqualified by the Supreme Court, has regained political activity in the wake of the events on May 9 and their aftermath.

It is worth noting that more than 100 leaders from across Pakistan attended a dinner hosted by former Punjab minister Aleem Khan in honor of Jahangir Tareen. Notable PTI figures such as Imran Ismail, Ali Zaidi, Mahmood Molvi, Ajmal Wazir, Murad Raas, Fayazul Hasan Chauhan, and Firdous Ashiq Awan expressed their trust and confidence in Tareen during the gathering. Tareen is scheduled to hold a news conference today (Thursday) to announce his party and its manifesto.