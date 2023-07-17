Open Menu

Pervez Khattak Ready To Announce His Political Party

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 17, 2023 | 03:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :Pervez Khattak, former senior member and president of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was likely to soon announce the foundation of his own political party.

According to recent political and media reports, Khattak has been meeting with significant political players in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad, including former PTI members who have previously been elected to assemblies.

The media reports said that Khattak has also held meetings with political figures from PTI who allegedly did not vote for the party in the Senate election, besides those ignored for party ticket during the last general election.

Khattak is expected to make the formal announcement of his new political party with the name of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf Parliamentarian in a press conference.

Khattak has also chosen the party flag with half white and half green color.

While Khattak's political goals have shifted, his two sons, who remain affiliated with the PTI, have stated their determination to follow their father's path in terms of their own political future. Their choice is subject to Khattak's upcoming announcement.

Liaquat Khattak, Pervez Khattak's brother and former KP assembly member, had left the party earlier in 2021 and joined the PPP. Later, in 2022, he jumped to the JUI-F.

Khattak revealed his exit from the PTI in a phone call with the media on Sunday. He stressed that even if his efforts to join a new party fail, he will not revert to his previous political allegiance.

Khattak was terminated from PTI membership after failing to answer a notice about allegedly trying to break away PTI members in KP.

