Pervez Khattak Rules Out Seat Adjustment With Political Parties

Muhammad Irfan Published January 03, 2024 | 12:00 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) Chairman of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf Parliamentarians, Pervez Khattak here Tuesday said that he believed in the power of people and ruled out seat adjustment with political parties during the general election 2024.

Address a press conference here, he said that his party was ready for the General Election. He claimed that a record of development projects were completed during his tenure as CM KP in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Pervez Khattak said that his party would field candidates in all Constituencies in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. On this occasion, PPP Bhutto Shaheed Group and PTIP announced an electoral alliance.

