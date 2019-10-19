(@fidahassanain)

The federal minister says they would try their best to resolve the issue through dialogue, otherwise the interior ministry would handle it.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-19th Oct, 2019) Federal Minister Pervaiz Khattak said resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan on demand of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) is not an option, making it clear that the issue of Azadi March would be resolved through dialogue between the governmenmt and JUI-F leadership.

According to details, Pervez Khattak,who is the head of committee formed to hold dialogue with JUI-F over Azadi March, talking to a presser along with Federal Minister Shafqat Mehmood said PTI during its sit in never closed dialogue. He stated they were democratic people and would solve issues through talks. He also said all opposition parties would be consulted on Azadi March of JUI-F. Khattak hoped that the issues would be resolved through dialogue and government’s writ would be implemented. He said resignation of Prime Minister is not an option.

He also said that the government would act in its own way if someone tried to assault on federal capital ad added that JUI-F would be responsible if something happened.

He said opposition was invited for talks but they did not come that shows there agenda is something else, adding that they want to press Kashmir issue.

He said the country is progressing under the leadership of PM Imran Khan and opposition knows their politics would end if PM Imran completed his 5 years term. He said such situation was also created in KP in past but they fight against it and were chosen by people once again. He said objections on Speaker, chairman Senate are baseless. He said opposition parties are being contacted to solve the issues.

Khattak said only those people were included in the committee who understand politics and all Names came with his consent.

He clarified that there would be no resignation of anyone. Shafqat Mehmood on the occasion said the student from Madaras should not be there in sit in. He said children must not be dragged in political issues.

He said Indians are happy for this sorry state of affairs in Pakistan but government would restore its writ. He warned that interior ministry would handle the issue if they would not resolve their issues with committee.