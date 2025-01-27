Pervez Khattak Set To Reenter Politics, Announces Rally On February 22
Faizan Hashmi Published January 27, 2025 | 02:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Former Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and ex-Federal Minister Pervez Khattak is gearing up for a political comeback and announced to hold a political rally on February 22 in Manki Sharif.
According to his family sources on Monday, Pervez Khattak, along with his brother Liaquat Khattak, has started preparations for the event.
After a break from politics, Khattak and his family is now ready to reestablish their presence in the political arena, with plans to reconnect with the public soon.
Family sources revealed that Pervez Khattak will outline his future political strategy during the rally. Additionally, it has been reported that all differences between Pervez Khattak and his brother have been resolved.
The former defense minister has chosen the Nowshera district as the starting point for his political campaign and has begun re-engaging his old allies to mobilize support.
The upcoming rally in Manki Sharif is expected to mark the formal beginning of his renewed political journey.
