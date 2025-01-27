Open Menu

Pervez Khattak Set To Reenter Politics, Announces Rally On February 22

Faizan Hashmi Published January 27, 2025 | 02:20 PM

Pervez Khattak set to reenter politics, announces rally on February 22

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Former Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and ex-Federal Minister Pervez Khattak is gearing up for a political comeback and announced to hold a political rally on February 22 in Manki Sharif.

According to his family sources on Monday, Pervez Khattak, along with his brother Liaquat Khattak, has started preparations for the event.

After a break from politics, Khattak and his family is now ready to reestablish their presence in the political arena, with plans to reconnect with the public soon.

Family sources revealed that Pervez Khattak will outline his future political strategy during the rally. Additionally, it has been reported that all differences between Pervez Khattak and his brother have been resolved.

The former defense minister has chosen the Nowshera district as the starting point for his political campaign and has begun re-engaging his old allies to mobilize support.

The upcoming rally in Manki Sharif is expected to mark the formal beginning of his renewed political journey.

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler decrees creation of Sharjah Creative ..

Sharjah Ruler decrees creation of Sharjah Creative Quarter

7 minutes ago
 PIA flights likely to start for UK soon

PIA flights likely to start for UK soon

12 minutes ago
 Al Dhafra Solar Power Park hosts CCI France UAE me ..

Al Dhafra Solar Power Park hosts CCI France UAE members

22 minutes ago
 Pakistan, WI spinners set new record of taking mos ..

Pakistan, WI spinners set new record of taking most wickets in two-match Test se ..

55 minutes ago
 Al Khair Voluntary Award honours 75 volunteers in ..

Al Khair Voluntary Award honours 75 volunteers in ninth edition in Hatta

1 hour ago
 Justice Ayesha A. Malik of SC recuses to hear case ..

Justice Ayesha A. Malik of SC recuses to hear case about Section 221-A of Custom ..

2 hours ago
China's manufacturing PMI at 49.1 in January

China's manufacturing PMI at 49.1 in January

2 hours ago
 SC withdraws contempt notice against additional re ..

SC withdraws contempt notice against additional registrar judicial

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler appoints Hoor Al Qasimi as head of S ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints Hoor Al Qasimi as head of SCQ

2 hours ago
 Attempts to displace Palestinians rejected, violat ..

Attempts to displace Palestinians rejected, violate international law: Arab Leag ..

3 hours ago
 UAE President declares 2025 as the Year of Communi ..

UAE President declares 2025 as the Year of Community

4 hours ago
 ADNOC Gas strengthens partnership with JERA Global ..

ADNOC Gas strengthens partnership with JERA Global Markets

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan