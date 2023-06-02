UrduPoint.com

Pervez Khattak Steps Down As PTI's KP President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 02, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Pervez Khattak steps down as PTI's KP President

ISLAMABAD, Jun 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter Pervez Khattak on Thursday has announced his resignation from his party position.

During a brief media talk, he said that he had already condemned the May 9 incidents and attacks on military installations.

He said, "After consulting with my friends, I have decided to step down from the party position for now. I will determine the future course of action in consultation with friends and party workers." He further said that the propaganda circulating in the media was baseless, and he arrived at this decision after careful consideration.

