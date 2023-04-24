PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2023 ) :The wife of former Chief Minister (CM) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) President Pervez Khattak died due to prolonged illness in the Nowshera district, on Monday.

According to his family sources, the funeral of the deceased would be held in Lahore on Tuesday.

She was facing health problems for a long time.

Her body was shifted from Manki Sharif Nowshera to Lahore for the last rituals and burial.

President Dr Arif Alvi, Speaker National Assembly (NA) Raja Pervez Ashraf and caretaker Chief Minister (CM) Azam Khan have offered their deep condolences to the members of the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.

They also prayed to grant patience to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.