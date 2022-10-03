Pervez Lala elected as APTPMA chairman

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :Muhammad Pervez Lala has been elected chairman All Pakistan Textile Processing Mills Association (APTPMA) in the annual election 2022-23.

Amjad Jalil from Karachi was elected Senior Vice Chairman (SVC), Hafiz Muhammad Asghar of Faisalabad, Muhammad Imran of Karachi and Hafiz Zahid Mahmood of Gujranwala were elected vice chairmen from Faisalabad, Karachi and Lahore/ Gujranwala, respectively.

The official announcement of new office-bearers and members executive committee were made by the APTPMA's election commission in annual general meeting (AGM) of APTPMA held on zoom link, says a press release issued here Monday.

During the first and second phase of APTPMA election, 15 members of APTPMA Executive Committee (who constituted 50pc of the total number) were made to retire from office after completion of two years in conformity with the Trade Organisations Ordinance/ Rules 2013 and following 15 members of APTPMA Executive Committee were elected to replace them for 2022-23 & 2023-24 , commencing from first of October 2022: Faisalabad region: Ghulam Jillani, Muzzamal Hussain, Muhammad Naveed Sheikh, Naveed Munir and Shahman Khali.

Karachi region: Amjad Jalil, Muhammad Imran, Muhammad Yaseen, Muhammad Rizwan Lakhani and Rayyan Ahmed Ashraf .

Lahore /Gujranwala region: Muhammad Pervez Lala, Lahore, Sheikh Muhammad Anwer, Amjad Khan, Lahore, Ghulam Sarwar Bhatti, Gujranwala, and Maqbool Hussain, Gujranwala.

During the third and final stage of APTPMA elections, One Chairman and one Senior Vice Chairman (SVC) and three Vice Chairmen were elected from the newly elected and remaining 50% members of Executive Committee for the year 2021-22 as under: Senior Vice Chairman (SVC) Amjad Jalil, Karachi, Vice Chairman and Regional Incharge Faisalabad Region, Hafiz Muhammad Asghar of , Vice Chairman & Regional Incharge Karachi Region Muhammad Imran and Vice Chairman & Regional Incharge Lahore/Gujranwala Region, Hafiz Zahid Mahmood, Gujranwala.

The most outstanding feature of the elections was that all the candidates were declared elected unopposed.