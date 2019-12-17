Pervez Musharraf awarded death sentence in high treason case

(@fidahassanain)

The special bench announced its verdict against the former military ruler for abrogating the Constitution of Pakistan in 2007

RAWALPINDI: (Urdu Point/Pakistan Point News-Dec 17th, 2019) Former President Gen (retired) Pervez Musharraf has been awarded death sentence, a special court seized with the hearing of high treason case announced its decision here on Tuesday.

(Details to follow)