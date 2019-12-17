Pervez Musharraf expresses sorrow over Special court’s verdict against him

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 17th, 2019) Former military ruler Pervez Musharraf termed the Special Court’s decision against him “awful”, the sources said here on Tuesday. Musharraf, they said, would give his proper reaction after thoroughly reading it and consulting his legal team.

“Pervez Musharraf just expressed sorrow over the judgment,” an All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) leader quoting the former military ruler as saying. “He was shifted from hospital to his home few days ago in UAE,” he further said. He also said that “Musharraf heard decision against him on tv and expressed his feelings about it,”.

Pervez Musharraf—the former military ruler—who is now in the UAE was booked for imposing emergency on Nov 3, 2007, for removing the judges of the superior courts and putting them behind the bars. He ruled the country for about eight years.

According to the sources, Musharraf’s health is critical and he is regularly getting his treatment from an hospital in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary who also remained part of Musharraf's All Pakistan Muslim League (APML), however, indirectly opposed the Special Court’s verdict against Pervez Musharraf. Taking to twitter, Fawad Ch came hard upon the decision that what was the benefit of such verdict which created distances and divided all of them including the country and the institution.

“What is the benefit of such verdicts which create distances and divides the country and the state institutions?,” questioned Fawad Chaudhry adding that “I’m continuously saying that there is need for dialogue; do a new deal,” said Fawad Chaudhary. He said showing someone below another is not in the interest of anyone.

The political leaders of PPP and PML-N also endorsed the decision and said that it should be implemented in letter and spirit so that the state institutions could work under the legal parameters and could not violate the law.