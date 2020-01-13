Pervez Musharrag Case, AAG Ishtiaq A Khan appeared in court on behalf of the federal government

As the proceedings resumed on Monday, AAG Ishtiaq A Khan appeared on behalf of the federal government and submitted the summary for formation of the special court and other relevant documents, in compliance with the court orders, issued on the last hearing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :As the proceedings resumed on Monday, AAG Ishtiaq A Khan appeared on behalf of the federal government and submitted the summary for formation of the special court and other relevant documents, in compliance with the court orders, issued on the last hearing.

He submitted that the issue of lodging a case against Musharraf was never part of the cabinet meeting agenda item. He submitted that the cabinet met again to discuss the appointment of judges to the special court.

However, it is true that the special court is constituted without the approval of the cabinet, he said, adding the appointment of one of the judges to the special court had come under discussion in the cabinet on May 8, 2018.

He submitted that the special court was again dissolved on October 21, 2018, on retirement of Justice Yawar Ali.

The AAG replied in negative after the bench asked whether the issue of filing a complaint had come up in the cabinet meetings.

"According to your record, there is no agenda or notification regarding formation of the special court or filing of the complaint," the bench observed.

At this stage, the bench observed that emergency was part of the Constitution. "If the situation reaches a point in the country under which a government declares an emergency, if a treason case will be filed against the government," the bench asked. "Can an emergency be imposed under Article 232?" it added.

The law officer admitted that such a step would be in accordance with the Constitution.

To which, the bench questioned that then how was it a deviation from the Constitution.

The law officer stated that the word "suspension" was added to Article 6 of the Constitution through the 18th Amendment in the year 2010, which were non-existent in the year 2007.

He pointed out that under Article 12 of the Constitution, there could not be a retrospective punishment for something which was not an offence at the time it was committed.

To a court query, the law officer submitted that 20-25 member Federal Investigation Agency team completed the inquiry against Pervez Musharraf whereas only one member appeared before the special court.

After conclusion of the arguments, the court reserved its verdict on Pervez Musharraf petition, and later announced it.

Earlier, on the last hearing, Barrister Syed Ali Zafar, as amicus curiae (friend of the court), completed his arguments and questioned the formation of the special court.

He submitted that in this case, there was neither any cabinet decision to institute proceedings against General Musharraf for high treason nor there was any cabinet decision for constitution of the special court or authorising a person for filing a complaint.

Instead, he submitted that the notification for constitution of the special court was issued by the then law ministry without any cabinet decision backing it.

He contended that the constitution of the special court was illegal and, as such, all the steps taken by the special court including the judgement were illegal, unlawful and void ab initio.

He also argued that the complaint was filed by the then interior secretary, but there was no decision after 2010 in which the cabinet had authorised the interior secretary to file the complaint, hence the condition precedent for the jurisdiction of the special court was also missing.

Ali Zafar argued that the offence of high treason was always a collective offence as one person could not be deemed to have committed any abrogation or subversion of the Constitution.

He submitted that the process of initiation of the case and the complaint against one person, and sparing all others, makes the complaint itself unlawful and illegal and no court could have jurisdiction on the basis of an invalid complaint.

He argued that Section 9 of the 1976 Act, under which trial in absentia took place of General Musharraf, was a violative of Article 10-A of the Constitution which provides that every person was entitled to a fair trial.

He submitted that if Section 9 was declared ultra vires then that would have consequences on the final outcome of the judgement, given by the special court.

He submitted that the trial in absentia was abhorrent to all criminal justice system under the Pakistani law.

Previously, Advocates Khawaja Ahmad Tariq Rahim and Muhammad Azhar Siddique, on behalf of Pervez Musharraf, submitted as per law, the special court could only start proceedings on a complaint if it was filed by the federal government.

While questioning proceedings by the special court, they submitted that the federal government did not file the complaint and it was moved by the then prime minister, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, who had personal bias in this matter.

They also raised objections on formation of the special court, saying that it was not constituted in accordance with the law as only judges of high court could be appointed, but not the chief justice.

They submitted that capital punishment was awarded to the petitioner without fulfilling legal requirements as he was not examined under Section 342 of the CrPC. They contended that the special court judgement was not only illegal and also unconstitutional.