Pervez Sehar posted as Secretary Social Welfare Dept Sindh

Pervez Ahmed Sehar, an officer of Ex.PCS (BS-20) has been posted as Secretary Social Welfare Department vice Sajid Jamal Abro transfered

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Pervez Ahmed Sehar, an officer of Ex.PCS (BS-20) has been posted as Secretary Social Welfare Department vice Sajid Jamal Abro transfered.

According to notification, Sajid Jamal Abro, an officer of Ex. PCS (BS-20) presently posted as Secretary Social Welfare Department has been transfered and posted as Principal Secretary to Governor Sindh with immediate effect and until

further orders.