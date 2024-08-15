Pervez Sehar Posted As Secretary Social Welfare Dept Sindh
Faizan Hashmi Published August 15, 2024 | 08:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Pervez Ahmed Sehar, an officer of Ex.PCS (BS-20) has been posted as Secretary Social Welfare Department vice Sajid Jamal Abro transfered.
According to notification, Sajid Jamal Abro, an officer of Ex. PCS (BS-20) presently posted as Secretary Social Welfare Department has been transfered and posted as Principal Secretary to Governor Sindh with immediate effect and until
further orders.
