Pervez to resolve genuine issues on priority basis

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Senior Member board of Revenue Sindh, Qazi Shahid Pervez said that revenue officials shall resolve the genuine issues of the people on priority basis and pay special attention on agriculture tax and other recoveries in order to provide a relief to the general public.

Senior Member Board of Revenue expressed these views while chairing a meeting with Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Syed Mohsin Ali shah, Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners of Districts Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar and Naushehro Feroze.

Qazi Shahid Pervez said that at present the agriculture tax recovery in the province is about Rs. 2 billion that could be extended to Rs. 20 billion.

He said for that revenue officials specially Assistant Commissioners have heavy responsibilities to adopt steps for recovery of Agriculture income tax from owners of 50 acres irrigation land.

He proposed to use Google Image technology apart from reports submitted by Patwaries and the check system. He instructed all Assistant Commissioners to compile a list of land holders at Deh level by March 31, 2021 and ensure recovery of agriculture income tax.

Qazi Shahid Pervez directed Deputy Commissioners to keep a vigil on the Assistant Commissioners of the respective district who working for agriculture income tax assessment.

Addressing the meeting, Commissioner Syed Mohsin Ali Shah said that Assistant Commissioner should come out of their offices to conduct assessment of crops.

He said that attention shall also be given of fruit gardens to achieve the target of agriculture income tax. On the occasion Deputy Commissioners informed the Senior Member Board of Revenue about the agriculture income tax and other recoveries of their respective districts.

Deputy Director Board of Revenue Sindh, on the occasion, informed Assistant Commissioners about recoveries under Agriculture Income Tax Act 2001.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar, Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Imranul Hassan Khawaja, Deputy Commissioner Naushehro Feroze Capt [r] Bilal Shahid Rao and Assistant Commissioners of all tehsils of the division.