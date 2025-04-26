Open Menu

PES Administrator Inspects Rescue 1122 Central Station

Faizan Hashmi Published April 26, 2025 | 04:10 PM

PES administrator inspects Rescue 1122 Central Station

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) Administrator Punjab Emergency Service (PES) Syed Kamal Abid visited the Rescue 1122 Central Station on Kutchehry Road, Sialkot.

According to a spokesperson, the administrator also reviewed the appearance and uniform of the rescuers.

District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal presented the rescue performance report to the administrator.

Kamal Abid called upon the rescuers to take care of their physical fitness, remain dedicated to serving the public under the vision of Secretary Emergency Services Dr. Rizwan Naseer, and initiate timely rescue operations in any emergency situation so that precious lives and properties could be saved.

