UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PES Amendement Act 2021, A Milestone Achievement: DG Rescue 1122

Faizan Hashmi 20 seconds ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 06:07 PM

PES Amendement Act 2021, a milestone achievement: DG Rescue 1122

Punjab Emergency Service (Amendment) Act 2021 has established the Rescue-1122 as an independent administrative department besides ensuring provision of long awaited service structure to rescuers after about 17 years

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Emergency Service (Amendment) Act 2021 has established the Rescue-1122 as an independent administrative department besides ensuring provision of long awaited service structure to rescuers after about 17 years.

It was a milestone achievement of Punjab Emergency Service Amendment Act to strengthen the Service in all respect, said Director General Rescue 1122 Rizwan Naseer here on Wednesday.

He said that this historic step of the government would definitely uplift the moral of the rescuers as they would be provided long awaited service structure, opportunity of regularization after three years of contract service and regular promotion after due course of time as mentioned in the bill.

The DG Rescue appreciated the contribution of rescuers to rescuing over 9.2 million victims of different emergencies and made this service as a model for South Asia. He said that the Emergency Service started from the scratch with 200 rescuers and 14 ambulances from Lahore was now a Service of over 14,000 personnel with infrastructure of rescue stations at Tehsil level to provide right to emergency care to all citizens without any discrimination.

Dr. Rizwan Naseer directed all officers to work with same spirit and commitment to maintain the standard of the service and contribute for developing healthy, safe and resilient communities in the country.

He said that role of Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, MPAs and Governor Punjab for initiating, supporting and unanimously approving of the said bill was highly commendable and would be remembered forever.

It may be mentioned here that the PES Act 2021 made the Rescue 1122 an independent entity, granting its Director General the powers of a provincial secretary.

It also prescribed posting of emergency officers at divisional and district levels, promoting the employees to next grades on the basis of their past performance, physical fitness and completing promotion courses.

Related Topics

Lahore Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Governor Punjab Same May Rescue 1122 Moral All From Government Asia Million Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

Rashid Al Dhaheri wins first place in World Junior ..

8 minutes ago

2000 Rural Revenue Centers to be operational till ..

23 seconds ago

Islamabad High Court suspends notification regardi ..

24 seconds ago

TDCP to take all necessary steps to promote touris ..

25 seconds ago

Ex-Leicester forward Musa rejoins Nigerian club Ka ..

28 seconds ago

PPP Chairman condemns violence

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.