PES Amendement Act 2021, a milestone achievement: DG Rescue 1122

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Emergency Service (Amendment) Act 2021 has established the Rescue-1122 as an independent administrative department besides ensuring provision of long awaited service structure to rescuers after about 17 years.

It was a milestone achievement of Punjab Emergency Service Amendment Act to strengthen the Service in all respect, said Director General Rescue 1122 Rizwan Naseer here on Wednesday.

He said that this historic step of the government would definitely uplift the moral of the rescuers as they would be provided long awaited service structure, opportunity of regularization after three years of contract service and regular promotion after due course of time as mentioned in the bill.

The DG Rescue appreciated the contribution of rescuers to rescuing over 9.2 million victims of different emergencies and made this service as a model for South Asia. He said that the Emergency Service started from the scratch with 200 rescuers and 14 ambulances from Lahore was now a Service of over 14,000 personnel with infrastructure of rescue stations at Tehsil level to provide right to emergency care to all citizens without any discrimination.

Dr. Rizwan Naseer directed all officers to work with same spirit and commitment to maintain the standard of the service and contribute for developing healthy, safe and resilient communities in the country.

He said that role of Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, MPAs and Governor Punjab for initiating, supporting and unanimously approving of the said bill was highly commendable and would be remembered forever.

It may be mentioned here that the PES Act 2021 made the Rescue 1122 an independent entity, granting its Director General the powers of a provincial secretary.

It also prescribed posting of emergency officers at divisional and district levels, promoting the employees to next grades on the basis of their past performance, physical fitness and completing promotion courses.