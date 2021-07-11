PES annual performance review conference held

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Emergency Service (PES) Director-General Dr Rizwan Naseer presided over the three-day annual performance review conference-2021 of all districts and emergency preparedness field exercise of all district emergency officers at Ghora Gali Rawalpindi.

According to a press release issued here on Sunday, the main purpose to conduct this conference and exercise was to ensure the quality service delivery and uniform standards of the service and establishment of light search and rescue team in all districts of Punjab as per the UN INSARAG Guidelines.

At the conference, all divisions including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Sahiwal, and DG Khan briefed the chair about the performance of the districts, monitoring visits, evaluation, performance and discipline of the staff, inspection of rescue stations, vehicles and equipment and above all initiatives given by them at district/ tehsil level.

The UN INSARAG certified Search and Rescue Team members in South Asia imparted training to district emergency officers on International Search and Rescue Advisory Group (INSARAG) concepts and terminologies for the establishment of light urban search and rescue teams, establishment of reception and departure centre, mapping and use of GPS, USAR Coordination Cell, Triage of Emergency Worksite, and INSARAG marking.