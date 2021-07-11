UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PES Annual Performance Review Conference Held

Umer Jamshaid 11 minutes ago Sun 11th July 2021 | 06:20 PM

PES annual performance review conference held

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Emergency Service (PES) Director-General Dr Rizwan Naseer presided over the three-day annual performance review conference-2021 of all districts and emergency preparedness field exercise of all district emergency officers at Ghora Gali Rawalpindi.

According to a press release issued here on Sunday, the main purpose to conduct this conference and exercise was to ensure the quality service delivery and uniform standards of the service and establishment of light search and rescue team in all districts of Punjab as per the UN INSARAG Guidelines.

At the conference, all divisions including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Sahiwal, and DG Khan briefed the chair about the performance of the districts, monitoring visits, evaluation, performance and discipline of the staff, inspection of rescue stations, vehicles and equipment and above all initiatives given by them at district/ tehsil level.

The UN INSARAG certified Search and Rescue Team members in South Asia imparted training to district emergency officers on International Search and Rescue Advisory Group (INSARAG) concepts and terminologies for the establishment of light urban search and rescue teams, establishment of reception and departure centre, mapping and use of GPS, USAR Coordination Cell, Triage of Emergency Worksite, and INSARAG marking.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad United Nations Punjab Vehicles Sahiwal Sargodha Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sunday All Asia

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Ports launches second edition of Atliq P ..

2 hours ago

Ammar Al Nuaimi awards full scholarship to blind S ..

3 hours ago

UAE announces 1,518 new COVID-19 cases, 1,490 reco ..

3 hours ago

UAE Ambassador to Austria participates in Arab Amb ..

5 hours ago

Arab Health and Medlab Middle East generates over ..

5 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives outgoing Luxembourg Am ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.