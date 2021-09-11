PES commemorated World First Aid Day with theme 'First Aid and Road safety'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab Emergency Services Department (PES) Saturday commemorated World First Aid Day with the theme 'First Aid and Road safety'.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Emergency Services Department (PES) Saturday commemorated World First Aid Day with the theme 'First Aid and Road safety'.

Central ceremony in this connection was held here at Emergency Services Academy, PES Headquarters. The senior officers from Emergency Services Headquarters academy and large number of rescuers attended the ceremony adhering SOPs of COVID-19.

Speaking on this occasion PES Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer said, "Today is a very important day as on this day we lost our great leader Quaid-i-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah." He mentioned that nine years ago on September 11, 2012, two tragic fire incidents took place in Baldia Town Karachi and in a factory on Bund Road Lahore, in which 314 people lost their lives. This is also a special day for Emergency Services internationally as on this day in New York over 400 Fire Rescuers and Paramedics also lost their lives while trying to save the lives of victims trapped in the Twin Towers of New York.

During the ceremony, one-minute silence was observed and special prayers were offered to pay tribute to founder of Pakistan and the victims of these emergencies.

DG Emergency Services said that as today was the World First Aid Day and it gives me satisfaction that the Emergency Service had provided first aid to 9.

7 million victims of different emergencies. Furthermore, the Emergency Service was also committed to train volunteers on first aid to have first aider in every home as immediate first aid can make a real difference in saving lives.

"On World First Aid Day we should make commitment to learn first aid for saving lives and promoting safety," he said and appealed to the public to learn lifesaving skills especially Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation and Bleeding Control so that maximum lives could be saved in road traffic crashes and other emergencies.

Dr Rizwan also said that all citizens can download free Rescue Cadet Corps for online first aid and safety training and certification followed by hands on practice of lifesaving skills at their nearest rescue station.

He appreciated ambulance services in all districts for providing timely emergency care to 9.7 million victims and Community & Safety Wing of Rescue Headquarters and all districts for promoting first aid and safety through Rescue Scouts.

Dr Rizwan said that only well-trained community members can significantly contribute to reducing morbidity and mortality rate by providing timely first aid to the victims of emergencies.