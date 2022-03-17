PES Dept discusses draft of Community Safety Regulations for Buildings

The Punjab Emergency Service (PES) Department held a consultative meeting on the draft of Punjab Community Safety Regulations for Buildings with different departments for issuance of a notification

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :The Punjab Emergency Service (PES) Department held a consultative meeting on the draft of Punjab Community Safety Regulations for Buildings with different departments for issuance of a notification.

The meeting was held at Emergency Services Headquarters, Thokar Niaz Baig, here on Thursday.

Chairing the meeting, Secretary PES Department Dr Rizwan Naseer welcomed the officials and briefed them about the Punjab Community Safety Act, 2021. He said that after the enactment of the Act, the Punjab Emergency Service has drafted the Punjab Community Safety Regulations for Building under Section 7, to ensure safe sustainable development of buildings. He shared the challenges faced by the Fire & Rescue services while responding to fire emergencies. He also shared that the PES Department had so far responded to over 177,000 fire incidents and saved losses worth billions by improving emergency response and professional firefighting on modern lines.

The participants deliberated on various aspects of Draft Building Safety Regulations including safety measures and standards, emergency exits and staircases, exit signs, hydrant system, fire protection system, fire detection and alarm system, installation of fire extinguishers, clear access and removal of obstructions, evacuation plan and fire drills.

Dr Rizwan Naseer thanked all the participants for giving their valuable input to finalise the regulations draft of the Punjab Community Safety Regulations for Buildings.

The representatives from the Housing, Urban Development & Public Health Department, Local Government & Community Development Department, Home Department, and Emergency Officers attended the meeting.