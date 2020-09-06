UrduPoint.com
PES DG Launches '1500 Indigenous Trees' Plantation Campaign

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 06th September 2020 | 05:40 PM

PES DG launches '1500 indigenous trees' plantation campaign

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Emergency Service (PES) Director General (DG) Dr Rizwan Naseer Sunday launched the tree plantation campaign titled 'Planting of 1500 Indigenous Trees' here on Sunday.

Indigenous tress would be planted on both sides of the road and the greenbelt of the Motorway in front of the Emergency Services Academy, Thokar Niaz Baig here, to improve environment, natural habitat/ ecosystem and beautify Lahore.

The PES DG, along with Dr Farhan Khalid, registrar Academy, Muhammad Ahsan, head of Safety, Ms Deeba Shahnaz, head of Information senior officers, instructors of the academy, and rescue cadets participated in the plantation campaign and planted 1,500 plants in one minute.

More Stories From Pakistan

