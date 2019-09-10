PES DG reviews emergency arrangements

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2019 ) :Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) Director General Dr. Rizwan Naseer on Tuesday visited command and control centre and reviewed arrangements of emergency cover to the participants of main mouring procession of Muharram 10.

He also reviewed arrangements of all districts and analyzed working of District control rooms and Provincial Monitoring Cell.

During the visit, District Emergency Officer Shahid Waheed briefed the DG Rescue about emergency plans prepared as per the directions by the Punjab government.

The DG was briefed that about 50 ambulances, 300 motorcycle ambulances along with rescuers were on high alert, whereas 71 mobile rescue posts were also set up at various points of the procession routes.

The DG directed the rescuers to remain on high alert till the peaceful conclusion of procession.