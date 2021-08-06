UrduPoint.com

PES DG Reviews Emergency Cover Plan For Muharram

Muhammad Irfan 17 seconds ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 06:20 PM

PES DG reviews emergency cover plan for Muharram

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Emergency Service (PES) Director-General Dr Rizwan Naseer Friday reviewed arrangements in all Punjab districts to provide emergency cover to mourning processions during the holy month of Muharram.

He was presiding over a video-link meeting of the district emergency officers (DEOs) and senior officers at the Emergency Services Headquarters here.

The DG also reviewed working of the district control rooms and the provincial monitoring cell. He directed all DEOs to cancel the leaves of the rescuers, implement code red on the 9th and 10th of Muharram and provide emergency cover while strictly observing corona emergency response protocols to all major processions. He said the disaster response force (DRF) stationed at Rescue Headquarters would be dispatched in case of any major emergency for backup support.

The PES DG directed all DEOs to review the checklist for emergency preparedness and hold meetings of district emergency boards with focal persons of majalis/ processions organisers, ensure training of Imamia Scouts/ volunteers and mapping of all licensed and traditional majalis and processions.

Earlier, Head of Operations Ayaz Aslam briefed the DG about the strategy made for implementation of the contingency plans for sensitive localities, identified in the district emergency board meetings.

As per the plans, over 11,000 rescuers would perform duties, who would provide cover to over 2,799 processions/ events with 900 motorbike rescuers, 750 ambulances and 371 fire and rescue vehicles including specialised vehicles from 1st to 10th of Muharram in all districts of Punjab.

The DG reviewed deployment plan of emergency service for Lahore in which 900 rescuers would be deployed on 50 ambulances and 300 motorbikes to provide emergency cover to processions and majalis. The special rescue teams would be deputed at Karbala Gamay Shah, Imamia Colony, Nisar Haveli, and other sensitive places in Lahore.

Additional rescue teams would remain in a stand-by position to provide backup in case of any untoward incident.

Related Topics

Lahore Fire Punjab Vehicles Karbala All From Muharram

Recent Stories

European Center for Disease Prevention and Control ..

European Center for Disease Prevention and Control updates COVID-19 green list

35 minutes ago
 Consultative Meeting of the Heads of States of Cen ..

Consultative Meeting of the Heads of States of Central Asia was held in Turkmeni ..

59 minutes ago
 49,079 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

49,079 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

1 hour ago
 PTA Receives over Rs 70 Billion against License Re ..

PTA Receives over Rs 70 Billion against License Renewal Fee

1 hour ago
 Five dead, 993 injured in 941 accidents in Punja ..

Five dead, 993 injured in 941 accidents in Punjab

1 hour ago
 Tokyo stocks close slightly higher with investors ..

Tokyo stocks close slightly higher with investors awaiting U.S. job data

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.