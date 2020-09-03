UrduPoint.com
PES DG Reviews Punjab Rescue Stations' Performance At Conference

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 07:03 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Emergency Service (PES) Director General (DG) Dr Rizwan Naseer reviewed performance of all rescue stations of Punjab at the 1st Divisional Emergency Officers (DivEOs) Conference, held at Rescue Headquarters here on Thursday.

The divisional emergency officers of Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Sahiwal, and Dera Ghazi Khan informed the meeting that they conducted visits to all rescue stations in their respective divisions, evaluated performance and discipline of the staff, inspected rescue stations vehicles and equipment and graded them accordingly in grade A, B, C, and D.

While evaluating the performance of each district, the DG Rescue was apprised that Rescue Station Nankana in Division Lahore, Rescue Station Pasrur in Division Gujranwala, Rescue Station Depalpur in Division Sahiwal, Rescue Station Pind Dadan Khan in Division Rawalpindi, Rescue Station Kamer Mashani in Division Sargodha and Rescue Station Samundari in Division Faisalabad were overall found the best in their respective divisions.

The PES DG emphasised ensuring implementation of coronavirus emergency response guidelines, issued by headquarters, use of facemask and avoid handshaking to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

The DG Rescue also directed DivEOs to organise inter-district rescue competitions to finalise the teams at the division level for the upcoming National Rescue Challenge in October.

