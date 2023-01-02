UrduPoint.com

PES Faisalabad Provides Emergency Service To 112,207 People Last Year

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 02, 2023 | 04:20 PM

PES Faisalabad provides emergency service to 112,207 people last year

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :Punjab Emergency Service (PES) Faisalabad also known as Rescue-1122 provided emergency service to 112,207 victims of different accidents/incidents during the year 2022.

According to an annual performance report issued here on Monday, the PES provided emergency service to the victims of 28,383 road accidents, 72,909 medical cases, 1910 fire eruption, 3,227 crime, 118 drowning, 160 building collapse, 9 cylinder blast and 10,153 miscellaneous during the year.

As many as 5,430 people died on the spot in different incidents while 336 were killed in road accidents.

District emergency Officer Engr Ihtesham Wahla said that vehicular rescueteams maintained an average response time of 7 minute and motorbikeambulances 4.5 minutes.

