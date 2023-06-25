Open Menu

PES Finalizes Plan To Help Citizens In Emergencies During Eid Ul Azha Holidays

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 25, 2023 | 12:30 PM

PES finalizes plan to help citizens in emergencies during Eid ul Azha holidays

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :The Punjab Emergency Service (PES) has finalized arrangements for Eid-ul-Azha and directed all its wings to remain on high alert in all tehsils of the district during the Eid holidays.

The Rescue-1122 Rawalpindi's Emergency Ambulance, Rescue Motorbike Service, and Fire Service would remain on high alert throughout the district to assist the citizens in emergencies during Eid-ul-Azha holidays, said the Rescue-1122 spokesperson, Muhammad Usman Gujjar.

He informed that District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 had directed the officials concerned to utilize all available resources to provide help to the victims of emergencies.

Emergency service posts had been set up at cattle markets where trained emergency paramedical staff was available to ensure emergency assistance in case of any emergency, he added.

"If there is flash flooding during Eid holidays, Rescue-1122 will be ready to better deal with emergencies in all districts," he said.

In Rawalpindi, special duties of rescue personnel had been deployed in control rooms, emergency rescue stations, emergency ambulances, fire tenders, rescue and recovery vehicles, special vehicles, water bowsers and motorbike ambulances, he said adding, moreover, the key points would be set up in cattle markets of Rawalpindi and all other tehsils during on Eid while Eid Gah Sharif, Children Park Gawalmandi, Liaquat Bagh Ground, Jamia Masjid Faizan Madina Adiala Road, Captain Bilal Shaheed Chowk Chaklala Scheme-three, 22 number Chungi and Rawal Park, Kuri Road during Eid-ul-Azha holidays.

The rescue posts would also be set up at Central Jamia Masjid Tehsil Gujjar Khan, Central Jamia Ghousia Masumia Masjid Tehsil Kalar Syedan, Central Eidgah Tehsil Kahuta, Central Jamia Masjid Tehsil Kotli Satyan and Masjid Tehreek-e-Mahan Tehsil Taxila.

During three days of Eid ul Azha, the rescuers would be on duty at Allama Iqbal Park, JCP Gulzar Qaid, GPO Chowk Saddar, Jinnah Park, Union Park and T-Chowk Rawat and the district control room would ensure all necessary emergency arrangements, he added.

In addition, mobile posts would be set up at Eid-ul-Azha gatherings to provide effective medical care, where state-of-the-art cardiac ambulance vehicles and trained staff would be available with their emergency medical bags to provide immediate medical assistance in a timely manner, he informed.

District Emergency Officer, Rescue-1122 Rawalpindi advised the citizens to drive carefully with their families before and after Eid holidays to avoid possible road accidents, he added.

