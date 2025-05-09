PES Holds Awareness Campaign
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 09, 2025 | 11:17 PM
The Punjab Emergency Services (Rescue-1122) Faisalabad held an awareness campaign
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) The Punjab Emergency Services (Rescue-1122) Faisalabad held an awareness campaign
during Juma congregations in the central mosques of the district.
District Emergency Officer Zafar Iqbal supervised the campaign launched on the
instructions of Secretary Punjab Emergency Service Department Dr Rizwan Naseer.
In addition, a training workshop was also organized for PARCO staff in which fire safety
and emergency evacuation training were imparted.
The aim of this campaign was to sensitize people about immediate response, first aid, and safe
evacuation in case of emergencies.
District Emergency Officer Zafar Iqbal said that Rescue 1122 is not only ready to deal with any
kind of emergency but also considers the safety of citizens’ lives as its top priority.
Awareness and training in this regard will continue in future so that the public can make
better decisions in emergency situations.
