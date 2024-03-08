Open Menu

PES Observe Int’l Women Day

Muhammad Irfan Published March 08, 2024 | 03:30 PM

PES observe Int’l Women Day

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) The International Women Day was celebrated by the Punjab Emergency Services (PES)

Rescue-1122 on Friday.

District Emergency Officer Zafar Iqbal while presenting tribute to the services rendered by

women in Rescue-1122 said that the purpose of celebrating the day was to highlight problems

faced by women and the efforts to solve them.

He said women who had played an important role in development of the society, adding

that working in emergency service was really a challenging job but women officials were

very committed.

The women had proved their potential in every field with their hardwork, he said adding that women

rescuers who were playing a key role in Rescue-1122, in fact, were making the society safe.

