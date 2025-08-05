PES Observe Youm-i-Istehsal Kashmir
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 05, 2025 | 12:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Punjab Emergency Services (PES) Department Secretary Dr Rizwan Naseer said on Tuesday
that every Pakistani shares a spiritual bond with people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu
and Kashmir (IIOJK), and the nation stands united in their support.
In his special message on Youm-i-Istehsal Kashmir (Exploitation Day), he said that the Indian
government had turned Kashmir into a prison, putting the peace of the entire region at risk.
Dr Rizwan condemned the unilateral and unconstitutional move of August 5, 2019, by the Indian government, terming it unethical and a clear violation of international laws.
He paid tribute to the Kashmiri martyrs and said their sacrifices would never be forgotten. "We pray for the highest ranks for the martyrs of Kashmir," he added.
He said, "Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan. It is our collective moral obligation to stand with our Kashmiri brothers and sisters in their just struggle for self-determination."
The secretary said that Youm-i-Istehsal was being observed at all Rescue 1122 stations across Punjab to express solidarity with the oppressed people of the IIOJK.
