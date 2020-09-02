PES provided emergency service to 146,745 victims in August

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Emergency Service provided emergency service to 146,745 victims of various accidents/incidents while responding to 89701 emergencies in Punjab during the last month.

At least 492 people were killed in road accidents and drowning incidents in Punjab, of whom 349 people died in road crashes while 143 people lost lives in drowning incidents.

Punjab Emergency Service, Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer was presiding over a monthly performance review meeting held at Rescue Headquarters here on Wednesday.

The head of operations briefed the meeting that out of 89701 emergencies, around 27919 were road accidents, 44980 medical emergencies, 1023 fire incidents, 3063 crimes, 254 drowning incidents, 140 building collapses, 09 explosions and 12,313 miscellaneous operations.

The data revealed the highest number of fire incidents was reported in major cities, in which, 303 fires in Lahore, 90 in Faisalabad, 83 in Rawalpindi, 75 in Multan, 51 in Gujranwala, 30 in Bahawalpur, 34 in Sialkot, 25 in Sheikhupura, and 24 in Sahiwal.

The data further showed the highest number of fire cases was reported in major cities, in which, 5650 traffic accidents were reported in Lahore, 2522 in Faisalabad, 2171 in Multan, 1587 in Gujranwala, 1059 in Bahawalpur, 953 in Sahiwal, 937 in Rawalpindi, 894 in Sheikhupura and 871 in Kasur.

Speaking at the occasion, Dr Rizwan Naseer said the maximum number of road crashes could be prevented through adopting necessary road safety measures and road safety laws. He added that parents should never allow their children alone for taking bath at rivers, canals and other high-risk areas to avoid drowning.

He directed all DEOs, especially south districts to ensure preparedness and pre-arrangements to manage the flood emergencies.

The PES DG Rescue emphasized that the fitness of rescuers and maintenanceof flood-related equipment was top priority of the department.