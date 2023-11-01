PES provided emergency service to 19,694 people in October

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue-1122) provided emergency service to 10,694

people in the district during the month of October 2023.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said here on Wednesday that his department received

11,359 emergency calls, out of them 2600 calls were relating to road accidents,

7560 were of medical emergency, 127 were of fire incidents, 268 were of crimes,

11 were of drowning incidents, 7 were of building collapse and 786 miscellaneous calls.

The Rescue-1122 responded quickly on the calls and provided emergency service to

10,694 people but 393 victims could not survive for long including 26 victims of road

accidents.

Rescue-1122 teams shifted 5818 people to various hospitals for treatment in addition

to providing first aid to 4483 victims on the spot, he added.