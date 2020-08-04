PES provided services to 71,866 emergency victims during last month

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :The Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122, provided services to 71,866 emergency victims in July 2020, while responding to 73,430 calls across the province.

A total of 472 people were killed in the province, out of which 329 lost their lives in road accidents, while 143 drowned during this period.

PES Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer presided over the monthly performance review meeting at Rescue Headquarters here on Tuesday. All heads of wings from Rescue Headquarters and academy attended the meeting.

The head of Provincial Monitoring Cell informed the DG that the PES received calls for help about 25,324 road accidents, 33,488 medical emergencies, 1,207 fire incidents, 3,167 crimes, 236 drowning incidents, 124 building collapses, 17 explosions and 9,867 miscellaneous emergencies.

The data revealed that majority of fire incidents occurred in major cities, involving 253 fires in Lahore, 141 in Faisalabad, 96 in Rawalpindi, 68 in Multan, 63 in Gujranwala, 39 in Bahawalpur, 38 in Sialkot, 37 in Vehari, 35 in Sheikhupura and 33 in Kasur.

Similarly, 5,211 traffic accidents were reported in Lahore, 2,400 in Faisalabad, 2,067 in Multan, 1,433 in Gujranwala, 977 in Rawalpindi, 904 in Bahawalpur, 854 in Sahiwal, 781 in Sheikhupura and 748 in Kasur.