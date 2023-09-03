Open Menu

PES Provides Emergency Service To 10,479 People In August

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 03, 2023 | 03:00 PM

PES provides emergency service to 10,479 people in August

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2023 ) :Punjab Emergency Service (PES) provided emergency service to 10,479 people by responding to 11,523 calls during August 2023.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that his department received 11,523 calls including 2451 about road accidents, 7709 medical related, 88 fire incidents, 352 crimes, 19 drowning incidents, 9 building collapse incidents, and 895 miscellaneous calls during the last month.

The Rescue-1122 provided first aid to 3989 people, in addition to shifting 6092 injured to various hospitals.

As many as 398 people were killed in different incidents during thesame period.

