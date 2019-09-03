UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PES Provides Emergency Service To 141,290 Victims In August

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 07:11 PM

PES provides emergency service to 141,290 victims in August

Punjab Emergency Service provided emergency service to 141,290 victims while responding to 107,409 emergencies with an average response time of seven minutes across the province during the last month

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :Punjab Emergency Service provided emergency service to 141,290 victims while responding to 107,409 emergencies with an average response time of seven minutes across the province during the last month.

Director General Punjab Emergency Service, Dr Rizwan Naseer said this presiding over monthly performance review meeting of all emergency operations across Punjab at Rescue Headquarters on Tuesday.

Out of 107409 emergencies, 31468 road traffic crashes were reported in which 261 precious lives were lost. Rescue 1122 responded to 31468 road traffic accidents, 58464 medical emergencies, 920 fire incidents, 3251 crimes, 209 drowning incidents, 98 building collapses, 11 explosion (cylinder blast) and 12988 miscellaneous operations.

According to the statistics, the majority of fire incidents occurred in major cities, including 229 fires in Lahore, 90 Rawalpindi, 105 in Faisalabad, 69 in Multan, 46 in Gujranwala, 34 in Sialkot, 29 in RY Khan, and 13 in Sheikhupura.

Similarly, 6997 traffic accidents were reported in Lahore, 3038 in Faisalabad, 2448 in Multan, 1662 in Gujranwala, 1108 in Bahawalpur, 1069 in Rawalpindi and 954 in Sahiwal.

Speaking the occasion, DG Rescue Dr Rizwan Naseer said that a numerous number of road traffic crashes emergencies can only be prevented by adopting safety measures.

He stressed upon that motorbike should always drive in extreme left lane with maximum speed limit of 50km/h, ensure wearing properly stripper's helmet and proper usage of the side mirrors.

He requested to the all stakeholders to join hands with rescue 1122 to reduce road traffic crashes.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Fire Punjab Road Traffic Sahiwal Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Sialkot Sheikhupura Rescue 1122 All

Recent Stories

PCB to organise T20 festival match in Muzaffarabad ..

10 minutes ago

Husband strangled her wife to death in Hyderabad

5 minutes ago

Environmentalists, activists gear up to hold natio ..

5 minutes ago

6 illegal rent-a-car business operators arrested i ..

5 minutes ago

Education Advisor Ziaullah Bangash condoles death ..

5 minutes ago

1122 rescues 6248 persons in August

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.