PES provides emergency service to 141,290 victims in August

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) : Punjab Emergency Service provided emergency service to 141,290 victims while responding to 107,409 emergencies with an average response time of seven minutes across the province during the last month.

Director General Punjab Emergency Service, Dr Rizwan Naseer said this presiding over monthly performance review meeting of all emergency operations across Punjab at Rescue Headquarters on Tuesday.

Out of 107409 emergencies, 31468 road traffic crashes were reported in which 261 precious lives were lost. Rescue 1122 responded to 31468 road traffic accidents, 58464 medical emergencies, 920 fire incidents, 3251 crimes, 209 drowning incidents, 98 building collapses, 11 explosion (cylinder blast) and 12988 miscellaneous operations.

According to the statistics, the majority of fire incidents occurred in major cities, including 229 fires in Lahore, 90 Rawalpindi, 105 in Faisalabad, 69 in Multan, 46 in Gujranwala, 34 in Sialkot, 29 in RY Khan, and 13 in Sheikhupura.

Similarly, 6997 traffic accidents were reported in Lahore, 3038 in Faisalabad, 2448 in Multan, 1662 in Gujranwala, 1108 in Bahawalpur, 1069 in Rawalpindi and 954 in Sahiwal.

Speaking the occasion, DG Rescue Dr Rizwan Naseer said that a numerous number of road traffic crashes emergencies can only be prevented by adopting safety measures.

He stressed upon that motorbike should always drive in extreme left lane with maximum speed limit of 50km/h, ensure wearing properly stripper's helmet and proper usage of the side mirrors.

He requested to the all stakeholders to join hands with rescue 1122 to reduce road traffic crashes.