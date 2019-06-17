UrduPoint.com
PES Provides Emergency Service To 805 Victims Of Road Accidents In Lahore

Mon 17th June 2019 | 04:37 PM

The Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 provided services to victims of 805 road accidents across the province during the last 24 hours.

According to the data provided by the PES here on Monday, twelve persons were killed and 936 others injured in the accidents.

According to the data provided by the PES here on Monday, twelve persons were killed and 936 others injured in the accidents.

As many as 593 seriously injured persons were shifted to different hospitals while 342 with minor injuries were provided treatment at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

Further analysis showed that 332 drivers, 28 underage drivers, 134 pedestrians and 481 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 178 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 191 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 72 in Faisalabad with 84 victims and at third Multan with 62 RTCs and 63 victims.

According to the data 611 motorbikes, 118 auto rickshaws, 90 motorcars, 57 vans, 14 passenger buses, 13 trucks and 119 other types of auto vehicles and slow moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.

