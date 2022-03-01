PES provides emergency services to 107,798 people in February

Punjab Emergency Service (PES) provided emergency services to 107,798 people while responding to 111,332 emergencies with an average response time of seven minutes across Punjab during the month of February 2022

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Emergency Service (PES) provided emergency services to 107,798 people while responding to 111,332 emergencies with an average response time of seven minutes across Punjab during the month of February 2022.

Punjab Emergency Service (PES) Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer said that out of 111, 332 emergencies, rescue service responded 28,220 were road accidents, 69025 medical emergencies, 1410 fire incidents, 2201 crime incidents, 35 drowning incidents, 43 structural collapses and 9764 miscellaneous operations in Punjab.

He was presiding over the monthly review meeting held at Rescue Headquarters here on Tuesday, which was attended by all heads of wings of Rescue Headquarters and Emergency Services academy.

On the occasion, the head of Provincial Monitoring Cell briefed the DG PES about monthly emergency statistics.

The meeting was briefed that 321 people died in 28220 road accidents in Punjab during the last month.

Out of these traffic accidents, the majority of traffic accidents 7063 occurred in Lahore, in which, 34 people died. Similarly, 2291 accidents in Faisalabad, 2130 accidents in Multan, 1743 in Gujranwala, 995 in Rawalpindi, and 943 in Bahawalpur while the remaining 13055 accidents took place in 30 districts of Punjab.

Similarly, the majority of fire incidents took place in major districts including 282 incidents in Lahore, 104 in Faisalabad, 102 in Rawalpindi, 68 in Gujranwala, 54 in Multan and 42 in Sargodha.

After a detailed review of the emergency data, Dr Rizwan expressed his serious concern over 321 deaths of people in 28,220 road accidents during the last month.

He requested the motorbike riders to adopt the road safety measures and reduce their speed limit up to 50 Km/h.

Dr Rizwan further emphasized that behavioral change was required to promote safety and prevention from emergencies.