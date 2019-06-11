UrduPoint.com
PES Provides Services To Victims Of 923 Road Accidents

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 23 hours ago Tue 11th June 2019 | 07:31 PM

PES provides services to victims of 923 road accidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2019 ) :The Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue 1122, provided services to victims of 923 road accidents across the province during last 24 hours.

According to the data provided by the PES here on Tuesday, 20 persons were killed and 1,127 others injured in the accidents. As many as 684 seriously injured persons were shifted to different hospitals while 443 with minor injuries were provided treatment at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

Further analysis showed that 409 drivers, 28 underage drivers, 162 pedestrians and 556 passengers were among the victims of the road accidents.

The statistics show that 245 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 251 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 109 in Faisalabad with 120 victims and at third Multan with 61 accidents and 59 victims.

According to the data, 740 motorbikes, 108 auto-rickshaws, 93 motorcars, 56 vans, 19 passenger buses, 21 trucks and 112 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.

