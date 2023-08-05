PES rally expresses solidarity with Kashmiris

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :The Punjab Emergency Services (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122, staged a rally to express solidarity with Kashmiris on Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir (Kashmir Exploitation Day), which later on joined the main rally, organised by the city district government, here on Saturday.

The rescuers were holding banners and flags and they chanted slogans against Indian barbarism in Kashmir valley.

Rescue-1122 District Emergency Officer Engineer Ehtisham Wahla, addressing the rally participants, said that Kashmiris were striving for their fundamental right to self-determination for the last 7 decades.

He said the Indian government was trying its best to suppress their voice by using state forces and other tactics.

He said that Kashmiris had offered unprecedented sacrifices for their freedom from Indian brutality and blood of innocent Kashmiri martyrs would surely bring revolution in the Kashmir valley very soon.