PES receives 9,906 emergency calls last month

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue-1122) Faisalabad received 9,906 emergency calls during the month of May.

According to a monthly report issued here Thursday, rescue teams responded to 2,367 road accidents, 6,223 medical cases, 181 fire eruption, 322 crime, 9 drowning, 23 building collapses and 781 miscellaneous emergencies during the month.

The teams rescued 9,108 victims of different incidents and provided first aid to 3,559 injured while 5,202 injured were rushed to different hospitals in the district during the month.

At least 347 people died in different incidents while 19 others were killed in traffic accidents.

District emergency Officer Engr Ihtesham Wahla appealed the parents to control their children for bathing in the canals to avoid any untoward incident for the family as the number of drowning cases of children was increasing in the district.