UrduPoint.com

PES Receives 9,906 Emergency Calls Last Month

Umer Jamshaid Published June 01, 2023 | 03:50 PM

PES receives 9,906 emergency calls last month

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue-1122) Faisalabad received 9,906 emergency calls during the month of May.

According to a monthly report issued here Thursday, rescue teams responded to 2,367 road accidents, 6,223 medical cases, 181 fire eruption, 322 crime, 9 drowning, 23 building collapses and 781 miscellaneous emergencies during the month.

The teams rescued 9,108 victims of different incidents and provided first aid to 3,559 injured while 5,202 injured were rushed to different hospitals in the district during the month.

At least 347 people died in different incidents while 19 others were killed in traffic accidents.

District emergency Officer Engr Ihtesham Wahla appealed the parents to control their children for bathing in the canals to avoid any untoward incident for the family as the number of drowning cases of children was increasing in the district.

Related Topics

Injured Faisalabad Fire Punjab Road Died Traffic May Family

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed chairs MoI’s Happiness and Positi ..

Saif bin Zayed chairs MoI’s Happiness and Positivity Council meeting

6 minutes ago
 Aamir Khan host party for Kapil Sharma and his wif ..

Aamir Khan host party for Kapil Sharma and his wife at home  

15 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed attends UOS-Russian Universities ..

Sultan bin Ahmed attends UOS-Russian Universities MoU signings

21 minutes ago
 Nora Fatehi wishes to portray legendary actress He ..

Nora Fatehi wishes to portray legendary actress Helen in biopic

1 hour ago
 Federal govt decides to review legislation curtail ..

Federal govt decides to review legislation curtailing CJP's powers

2 hours ago
 PTA Conducts QoS Survey in Punjab, Sindh, Khyber P ..

PTA Conducts QoS Survey in Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa & AJ&K

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.