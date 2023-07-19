PES, Rescue-1122 put on high alert to cope with possible flood

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :Punjab Emergency Service (PES), Rescue-1122, which is fully equipped to cope with the possible flood in Nullah Lai and other Nullahs of the town, has been put on high alert to cope with emergencies.

According to a Rescue-1122 spokesman, following heavy rain on Tuesday night, special arrangements were made to ensure safety of the citizens.

The rescuers deployed in low-lying areas particularly in Katarian, Gawalmandi, Sowan and other low-lying areas were on high alert to provide timely emergency response, medical treatment and transportation facilities to possible flood victims.

The Rescue-1122 had also requested the citizens not to stand on the banks in low-lying areas along Nullah Lai during flood and follow instructions given by the flood control room.

He urged the citizens to adopt all possible precautionary measures and remain very careful during monsoon rains.

The parents should never let their children near drains and electric poles, he said and advised the citizens to drive carefully at low speed during rain and do not go under weak and vulnerable roofs during monsoon season.

In case of any emergency, report immediately on Rescue Helpline 1122, he added.

According to a district administration spokesman, all the departments concerned had also completed all the arrangements to cope with the flood situation.

On the directives of the Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatha, WASA had completed cleanliness work of Nullahs particularly Nullah Lai before start of Monsoon rains, he added.

He informed that the Agency on the directives of the Commissioner had also completed a special campaign to clean sewerage lines using winch machines to fully clean the lines.

All the arrangements had been made following Meteorological Department's warning of above normal rains during Monsoon, he said and informed that WASA had also completed an emergency operation to clean sewerage lines with the help of modern winch machines which were introduced to fully clean the sewer lines.

The spokesman informed that Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta and Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema had also reviewed all the arrangements made for Monsoon.

Section-144 was imposed around Nulla Lai and strict action was being taken against those found dumping garbage and solid waste in Nullah Lai in violation of orders of the district administration, he added.

He further said that WASA had finalized the Monsoon 2023 plan like every year which included cleaning of sewerage lines, annual cleaning of Nullah Lai as well as inspection of WASA machinery.

