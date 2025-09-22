PES rescue 22 people during last 24 hours

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) The Punjab Emergency Service (PES) has responded to 21 road accidents during the last 24 hours and rescued 22 injured people.

The injured included 19 men and 3 women, the spokesman said.

According to the emergency service, the conditions of 8 of the injured were critical while 14 people had sustained minor injuries.

