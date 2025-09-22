PES Rescue 22 People During Last 24 Hours
Faizan Hashmi Published September 22, 2025 | 11:30 AM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) The Punjab Emergency Service (PES) has responded to 21 road accidents during the last 24 hours and rescued 22 injured people.
The injured included 19 men and 3 women, the spokesman said.
According to the emergency service, the conditions of 8 of the injured were critical while 14 people had sustained minor injuries.
APP/mha/378
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2025
Arab Parliament, Arab League hail recognition of Palestine by Britain, Australia ..
UAE strongly condemns attack on mosque in Darfur
UAE delegation visits Belgium to enhance cooperation in energy, sustainability
UN Report urges rethink of global water crisis affecting millions
Abu Dhabi parks provide interactive learning in nature
UAE Team Emirates-XRG's McNulty powers to second in Tour de Luxembourg time tria ..
Khalifa Fund to empower 1,000 entrepreneurs during first six months of 'The Emir ..
UAE signs MoUs with Seychelles, Uganda on auditing, oversight
Minister of Economy: UAE seeks to increase number of startups to more than two m ..
Ministry of Economy & Tourism announces details of ‘The Emirates: The Startup ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Free medical camps form flood victims2 minutes ago
-
PES rescue 22 people during last 24 hours2 minutes ago
-
AJK PM announces Rs 1 billion uplift package for Poonch to address people's longstanding deprivation ..12 minutes ago
-
Road accident claims life12 minutes ago
-
PFA imposes fines Rs 1.1 million for violation during last week12 minutes ago
-
Five injured in road accident12 minutes ago
-
Nasir Shah condemns assassination attempt on journalist Imtiaz Mir22 minutes ago
-
Fire erupts in factory1 hour ago
-
Embassy in Brussels celebrate Pakistan's cultural heritage11 hours ago
-
Partly cloudy, hot, humid weather persists in city11 hours ago
-
BISP Chairperson distributes food package among flood victims11 hours ago
-
Ongoing development schemes to be completed within stipulated timelines: DC12 hours ago