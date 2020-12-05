PES rescued 88,821 emergencies victims in November

Punjab Emergency Service (PES) rescued 86,821 emergencies victims,while responding to 88,441 emergencies in all districts of Punjab during the month of November

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Emergency Service (PES) rescued 86,821 emergencies victims,while responding to 88,441 emergencies in all districts of Punjab during the month of November.

Out of total emergencies, 29,679 were traffic crashes in which 363 people were killed in Punjab last month. Out of total traffic accidents, 10,302 people sustained serious injuries who were shifted to different hospitals of Punjab whereas, 21957 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site,said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 while talking to APP here on Saturday.

Among 86,821 emergencies, 29,679 were road traffic accidents, 4,6521 medical emergencies,1,412 fire incidents, 2,152 crimes, 59 drowning incidents, 35 building collapses, 15 explosions/cylinder blast and 8,568 miscellaneous operations.

The data revealed that the majority of fire incidents occurred in major cities, involving 289 fires in Lahore,103 in Faisalabad,104 Rawalpindi, 95 in Gujranwala, 74 in Multan, 54 in Sialkot, 47 in RY Khan and 47 in Kasur.

Similarly, 6,370 traffic accidents were reported in Lahore, 2,736 in Faisalabad, 2322 in Multan,1710 in Gujranwala,1703 in Rawalpindi, 1189 in Bahawalpur, and 989 in Sahiwal.

The spokesman said that a significant number of road traffic crashes could be prevented by adopting road safety measures and road safety laws.

He said that motorcyclists should ride the motorbike in the extreme left lane with a maximum speed limit of 50Km/h. Motorcycle users should be worn properly strapped safety helmets and also use the side mirrors and indicators while changing the lane, he maintained.

He said that over 80 percent of accidents' injuries were associated with motorbikes. He appealed to the citizens that they never allow their underage children for driving any vehicle.