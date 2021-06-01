PES rescued 94,476 victims in May

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Emergency Service (PES) Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer has said that Rescue-1122 rescued 94,476 emergency victims while responding to 95,918 emergencies across Punjab in May 2021.

Out of those emergencies, 30,368 were road traffic accidents, 50,072 medical emergencies, 2,985 fire incidents, 3,308 crimes, 174 drowning incidents, 54 building collapses, 13 explosions and 8,944 miscellaneous operations, he added.

He was presiding over a monthly performance review meeting held at the Rescue Headquarters, here on Tuesday. All Heads of wings of Rescue Headquarters and Emergency Services academy were also present.

The data revealed that the majority of road traffic crashes (RTC) occurred in major cities, involving 6,788 in Lahore, 2,506 in Faisalabad, 2484 in Multan, 1,793 in Gujranwala, 1,124 in Bahawalpur, 920 in Sahiwal, 892 in Kasur, 841 in Sheikhupura, 790 in Dera Ghazi Khan and 660 in Sargodha.

Similarly, the majority of fire incidents, 597, took place in Lahore, 224 in Faisalabad, 141 in Multan, 166 in Gujranwala, 159 in Rawalpindi, 99 in Shekhupura, 96 in Nankana, 87 in Attock, 62 in Sahiwal, 67 in DG Khan and 57 in Bahawalpur.