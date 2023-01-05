PES rescues 12,925 victims of RTAs in 2022

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :The Punjab Emergency Service (PES), Rescue-1122, Rawalpindi rescued 12,925 victims of Road Traffic Accidents (RTAs) while conducting emergency operations in the year 2022 and maintained it average response time of less than seven minutes.

According to the district emergency officer, Rawalpindi Eng. Kamran Rashid, a total of 13,013 RTAs were reported during last year while 12,925 persons including 11,204 male and 1,721 female victims were rescued.

He informed that 6,593 victims were shifted to different hospitals and 6,167 people were provided first aid on the spot while 165 victims lost their lives.

He further said that only a timely call could ensure a timely response from Emergency Service in case of any emergency.

According to Media Coordinator Rescue-1122 Rawalpindi Muhammad Usman Gujar, most of the victims were bike riders.

He informed that 1962 pedestrians, 2743 passengers, 8220 drivers and 709 underage drivers were victims of the RTAs.

The minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of the hospitals.

The majority of motorcyclists were involved, therefore effective enforcement of traffic laws and lane discipline are essential to reduce this increasing number of RTAs, he added.

