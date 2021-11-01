UrduPoint.com

PES Rescues 835 Victims Of Road Accidents In October

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 minutes ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 08:17 PM

Punjab Emergency Service (PES) Okara provided emergency service to 835 victims of road accidents in the district during October last

OKARA, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Emergency Service (PES) Okara provided emergency service to 835 victims of road accidents in the district during October last.

Rescue-1122 said on Monday that 777 road accidents, 1353 medical emergencies, 46 fire incidents, 88 crimes, a drowning incident and 239 miscellaneous incidents occurred in the district.

In road accidents, 835 people were affected, of whom 16 succumbed to their injuries, 171 injured were provided first aid on the spot while 648 people were shifted to hospitals.

