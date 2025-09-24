PES responds 20 emergency during last 24 hours

(@FahadShabbir)

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) The Punjab Emergency Service (PES) has responded to 20 road accidents timely that occurred at different places across the district during the last 24 hours.

A total of 23 people were injured in the accidents, which were provided immediate medical assistance by rescue personnel and shifted to nearby hospitals.

According to the spokesperson, 17 men and 6 women were among the injured.

Among the injured 8 were serious while 15 were slightly injured, he added

