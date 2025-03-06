PES responds to 14 cases

(@FahadShabbir)

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) During the last 24 hours, Punjab Emergency Service (PES) has responded to 14 road traffic accidents across the district and rescued 15 injured people, the official sources said on Thursday.

The number of injured men was 12 while the number of injured women was 3, they said, adding out of these injured people, 5 people were seriously injured while 10 people were slightly injured.

The injured have been shifted to nearby hospitals.

