PES responds to 1,791 snake related emergencies

Special rescue teams of the Punjab Emergency Service (PES) responded to 1,791 snake-related emergencies across Punjab since January 2020

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Special rescue teams of the Punjab Emergency Service (PES) responded to 1,791 snake-related emergencies across Punjab since January 2020.

Responding to the calls, 154 snakes were caught from houses in Lahore, while 128 incidents of snakebite, affecting 105 victims were reported in Dera Ghazi Khan. The data also showed that the lowest number of snake related emergencies was reported in district Pakpattan and Okara.

PES Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer Friday reviewed the snake related emergencies, responded by Rescue-1122 in all districts of Punjab during 2020 so far.

A total of 510 snakebite victims were rescued by the rescue teams and shifted to hospitals after provision of emergency medical treatment. As many as 105 snakebite victims were rescued in Dera Gazi Khan, 52 in Rajanpur, 32 in Multan, 25 in Bahawalpur and Bhakkar, each. The lowest snakebite incidents were reported in District Gujrat.

The DG Rescue was told that a 6.11-foot python was caught from a house at Garhi Shahu Lahore by a rescue team. Rescuers Jahangir and Shahbaz responded to the emergency call and provided a swift response to the incident site. The python was later handed over to Lahore Zoo.