PES responds to 19 accidents during last 24 hours

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2025) The Punjab Emergency Service (PES) department has responded to 19 road accidents across the district and rescued 20 injured people during the last 24 hours.

The injured persons included 16 men and four women, according to the report of the District Emergency Service.

Out of these 19 injured people, 16 people were slightly injured and were discharged on the spot after providing immediate medical aid, while 4 people were seriously injured and were shifted to the relevant hospitals in a Rescue 1122 van after providing first aid.

