PES responds to 870 road accidents during last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 870 road accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

In these road accidents, five people died whereas 991 were injured. Out of which, 646 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 345 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of hospitals.

Further analysis showed that 420 drivers, 20 underage drivers, 150 pedestrians and 426 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 189 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 203 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 86 in Faisalabad with 96 victims and at third Multan with 57 accidents and 63 victims.

According to the data 731 motorbikes, 127 auto rickshaws, 88 motorcars, 32 vans, 13 passenger buses, 17 trucks and 116 other types of auto vehicles and slow moving carts were involved in aforesaid road accidents.