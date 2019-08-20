UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PES Responds To 870 Road Accidents During Last 24 Hours

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 12:10 AM

PES responds to 870 road accidents during last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 870 road accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

In these road accidents, five people died whereas 991 were injured. Out of which, 646 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 345 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of hospitals.

Further analysis showed that 420 drivers, 20 underage drivers, 150 pedestrians and 426 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 189 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 203 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 86 in Faisalabad with 96 victims and at third Multan with 57 accidents and 63 victims.

According to the data 731 motorbikes, 127 auto rickshaws, 88 motorcars, 32 vans, 13 passenger buses, 17 trucks and 116 other types of auto vehicles and slow moving carts were involved in aforesaid road accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Road Died Traffic SITE Rescue 1122 All Top

Recent Stories

Rahbar Committee tasked to prepare 'Charter of Dem ..

37 minutes ago

Extention in Gen Bajwa's service need of hour: Sha ..

37 minutes ago

IWT instrument of peace not only between Pakistan- ..

37 minutes ago

UN Chief Concerned by Airstrike on Turkish Convoy ..

37 minutes ago

Gold Rates in Pakistan on Monday 19 Aug 2019

37 minutes ago

Paper & Board rates in Pakistan 19 Aug 2019

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.