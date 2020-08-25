PES reviews arrangements for providing emergency cover to mourning processions

Punjab Emergency Service (PES) Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer on Tuesday reviewed arrangements for providing emergency cover to mourning processions in all districts of Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Emergency Service (PES) Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer on Tuesday reviewed arrangements for providing emergency cover to mourning processions in all districts of Punjab.

Presiding over a video link meeting of district emergency officers and senior rescue officers at Rescue-1122 Headquarters, he also reviewed the arrangements of all districts and analyzed working of district control rooms and provincial monitoring cell.

He directed all DEOs to cancel the leaves of rescuers, implement Code Red on 9th & 10th of Muharram and provide emergency cover while strictly observing Corona Emergency Response protocols to all major processions.

He asserted that the Disaster Response Force (DRF) stationed at Rescue Headquarters would be dispatched in case of any major emergency for backup support.

DG Rescue Punjab directed all DEOs to review the checklist of preparedness & continuously hold meetings of District Emergency Boards with key focal persons of Shia Sect/ Majalis, ensure training of Imamia Scouts/ volunteers, and mapping of all licensed & traditional majalis and processions. He also directed them to communicate all directions to field formation of Rescue Service to ensure emergency response with personal protective equipment especially face mask, practice social distance avoid eating and drinking in gathering to avoid the spread of corona.

Earlier, Head of Operations Ayaz Aslam briefed the DG Rescue Punjab and said that rescuers in all districts were performing emergency duties as per emergency plans for Muharram-ul-Harram in accordance with the directions issued by the Punjab government. As per emergency plans over 11,000 rescuers will perform their duties during 9th and 10th Muharram who would provide cover to over 1,000 processions/events.

All districts have started the implementation of contingency plans for providing emergency cover to sensitive localities identified in the District Emergency board meetings. The Head of Operations informed that around 2799 Muharram processions/events will be provided emergency cover across Punjab with 600 motorbike ambulances, 763 emergency & patient transfer ambulances and 371 fire and rescue vehicles including specialized vehicles from 1st to 10th Muharram in all districts of Punjab.

DG Rizwan Naseer reviewed and discussed the deployment plan of Rescue Service for Lahore in which 900 rescuers equipped with 50 ambulances and 297 motorbike ambulances would provide emergency cover to mourning processions and majalis.

Special rescue teams will be deputed at Karbala Gamay Shah, Imamia Colony, Nissar Haveli, and other sensitive places of the provincial capital. Furthermore,additional rescue teams shall also remain on stand-by position and could becalled if needed in case of any untoward incident.